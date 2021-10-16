Larry Gosselin VENICE, Fla. — Larry Gosselin, 87, went to be with his Lord at his home in Venice, Florida, just past midnight on Sept. 22, 2021, with his loving wife and sons nearby. After a courageous three-and-a-half month's battle with liver cancer, he longingly joined loved ones who had passed before him. Larry was born May 10, 1934, to his parents, Napoleon and Marion (Trahan) Gosselin, in Newport, Vermont. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Gerry (White) Gosselin, whom he married on Aug. 3, 1984, in Rutland, Vermont; three sons, Michael (Nancy Poulos), St. Johnsbury, Vermont, Brian (former wife Karin), Stowe, Vermont, Peter (Kelly), Bolton, Vermont; daughter-in-law, Michele Moran Gosselin, Barre, Vermont; seven grandchildren, Jessica, Plattsburgh, New York, Aeri, Berkley, California, Joshua, Barre, Vermont, Ryan, Killington, Vermont, Jordyn, Bolton, Vermont, Sara and David, Burlington, Vermont; former wife and mother of his four sons, Marielle Roy Gosselin Poutre, Plattsburgh, New York; many beloved nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Larry was preceded in death by his parents; one infant brother, Eugene; two sisters, Louise Bushnell, Frances Alexander; and his son, Steven Gosselin. A memorial Mass will be celebrated in Randolph, Vermont, at 12 noon at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church, on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, followed by a procession to the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center for a 1 p.m. committal service with military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association; or Tidewell Hospice of Venice, Florida. A complete obituary may be viewed at www.dayfunerals.com. The Day Funeral Home in Randolph, Vermont, is assisting the family with local arrangements.
