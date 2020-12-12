Latus H. Reid RUTLAND — Latus H. Reid, 85, died Dec. 11, 2020, at his home. He was born July 26, 1935, in Marbletown, New York, the son of Lewis N. and Ina (Every) Reid. He was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran. Mr. Reid was employed at Patch Wegner Co. and Mal Tool. He was a member of Rutland Moose Lodge and Rutland American Legion Post 31. Survivors include two children, Daniel Reid of North Clarendon, Tammy Davis of Rutland; two sisters, Lee Ryan of Rutland, Betty Morgan of Florida; nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Irene Reid, in 2007; and two children, Bruce Davis and Peggy Sue Cole. A burial service will be held at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
