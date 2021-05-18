Latus Reid & Irene Reid RUTLAND — The graveside service for Latus Reid, 85, who died Dec. 11, 2020, and his wife, Irene Reid, 74, who died July 15, 2007, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, in Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.