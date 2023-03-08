Laura A. Janoski RUTLAND — Laura Annabelle Janoski of Rutland, formerly of Proctor, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on March 3, 2023, at the age of 98, at the Loretto Home in Rutland. She was born in Pittsford, VT, on August 5, 1924, the daughter of Elmer and Leila (Hier) Champine Sr. Laura was the 5th child of 12 brothers and sisters whom she loved dearly and helped raise each one. Laura married her husband Henry W. Janoski, Sr in August 1941, and together they had their son Henry W. Janoski, Jr. Her nurturing nature continued when raising her brother’s son Richard after her brother's wife’s passing. Laura was an avid gardener and had the most beautiful gardens spanning her entire property while living in Proctor and even in her later years in Rutland, she kept the most beautiful window boxes full of flowers. She was the most talented knitter and spent hours upon hours making beautiful sweaters, hats, mittens, and baby’s booties for all of her family and friends that she loved so dearly. You would always see her knitting basket filled with a new outfit for a new baby in the family. Laura’s love for her family ran deep and there wasn’t anything she wouldn’t do for any of them. She always gave more than she had and was loved by everyone that met her. She would always invite anyone that came by, to come in and sit with her. She was devoted to her grandchildren and even became the official mascot of her granddaughter Darlene’s softball team years ago. She had a beautiful smile that would light up a room and everyone would get to see that smile when they would visit her. Laura was a former member of St. Dominic’s Church of Proctor and St. Peters Church of Rutland. She was employed at The Vermont Marble Company of Proctor and the Pleasant Manor Nursing Home of Rutland, where she was able to utilize her love of cooking and baking. We’d like to thank the staff at the Loretto Home for caring for our grandmother, and her granddaughter Darlene for her unwavering love that she showed in the decades that she spent caring for her. Laura is survived by her son Henry W. Janoski, Jr and wife Vivian of Ocala, FL, one sister, Shirley Mecier of Rutland, two granddaughters, Darlene Janoski, (Greg McKirryher) of Rutland, Jill Janoski Sabataso and husband Jay of Rutland, and one great granddaughter, whom she adored with all her heart, Shelby Welch of York, PA and many nieces and nephews that span generation’s. Laura was predeceased by her husband Henry W. Janoski, Sr. in 1991, her five brothers, Darwin Champine, Herman Champine, Elmer Champine, Jr., Richard Champine, Sr. and Alfred Champine, her five sisters, Margaret Edwards, Marion Brown, Faith LaBarge, Charlotte Burgess and Elaine Maynard, and her adopted son Richard Champine, Jr. Prayer services will be Friday, March 10, 2023, at 11:00 am at Clifford’s Funeral Home in Rutland. A reception will follow. Burial services will be held at a later date at South Street Cemetery in Proctor. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to The Loretto Home, In Memory of Laura Janoski, Attention Rosie, 59 Meadow Street, Rutland, VT, 05701.
