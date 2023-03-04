Laura A. Janoski RUTLAND — Laura Annabelle Janoski, 98, of Rutland, a former resident of Proctor passed away peacefully in the presence of her family March 3, 2023, at St. Joseph Kervick Residence.She was born in Pittsford August 5, 1924, the daughter of Elmer and Leila (Hier) Champine Sr. Laura was a former of St. Dominic’s Church in Proctor. She was employed by Pleasant Manor Nursing Home and by Vermont Marble Co. Surviving are one son Henry W. Janoski and wife Vivian of Ocala, FL, one sister Shirley Mecier of Rutland, two granddaughters, Darlene Janoski (Greg McKirryher) of Rutland and Jill Janoski Sabataso (Jay) of Rutland and one great granddaughter Shelby Welch of Rutland. She was pre-deceased by her husband Henry Janoski, Sr. in 1991 and by five brothers, Darwin Champine, Herman Champine, Elmer Champine, Jr., Richard Champine and Alfred Champine and by five sisters, Margaret Edwards, Marion Brown, Faith LaBarge, Charlotte Burgess and Elaine Maynard. Prayer services will be held Friday March 10, 2023 at 11:00am at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. A reception will follow. Burial services will be held at a later date in South Street Cemetery in Proctor
