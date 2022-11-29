Laura A. Spellman RUTLAND — During the early hours of November 20th, Laura Ann Spellman (Bailey), redeemed her ticket for the inevitable Great Adventure. Remaining in this world are a younger brother, sister, son, and two wonderfully playful cats, which, as a lover of (almost) all things great and small, she adored. A funeral mass will occur on Thursday, December 1st, at 11 am, in the main hall of the Immaculate Heart of Mary church. The service will be followed by a celebration of life at her home from 1-5 pm, at 83 Brown St. Apt. 1, in Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.