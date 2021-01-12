Laura (Lake) Jaworski DANBY — Laura E. (Lake) Jaworski, 87, of Danby, Vermont, died on Jan. 10, 2021. She was born in Dorset, Vermont, on Oct. 5, 1933, daughter of Warren and Charlotte Lake. Survivors include three daughters, Sharon Sendra of Danby, Diane Keyes of East Dorset, Vermont, Lisa Jaworski of South Wallingford, Vermont; four sons, Joseph and Alex of Danby, Robert and Eric of East Dorset. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward; daughter Teresa, son Glen; and grandson Frank. By her request, there will be no wake or funeral. Brewster-Shea Funeral & Cremation Service will handle arrangements. (802) 362-1500
