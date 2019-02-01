Laura Noble Bailey FALMOUTH, ME- Laura Noble Bailey, 82, died Thursday, January 24, 2019. Formerly of Winthrop, ME. Born October 16, 1936, at Mary Fletcher Hospital, Burlington, VT, she was the eldest daughter of the late Winona (Spencer) and C. Murray Noble, of Jeffersonville, VT. Laura married Jacob Bailey June 27, 1959 in Jeffersonville, VT. She and Jake lived in Burlington, and later, Rutland, VT, moving to Bangor ME in 1969 and to Winthrop, ME in 1974. A memorial service will be held at Winthrop United Methodist Church May 18, 2019 at 2:00pm. Visiting hours precede from 12:30-2:00pm. Flowers welcome! Memorial gifts may be made to the American Diabetes Association, Maine Chapter, 45 Forest Ave., Portland, ME 04101 or the church of your choice. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop, ME. To view the entire obituary and share memories, condolences or photos with the family visit the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfh.com
