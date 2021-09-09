Laureen J. McPhee RUTLAND – Laureen June McPhee, 60, died Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at her residence following a struggle with cancer. She was born Dec. 13, 1960, in Bridgeport, Connecticut, the daughter of Robert and Mary (Humphries) Warner. Laureen married Gordon McPhee in 1981. She had been employed as a licensed nursing assistant at Rutland Regional Medical Center prior to her illness. She loved her job and took pride in what she did. She enjoyed reading, bowling, long, back road rides, and being with her family. Laureen is survived by her husband, Gordon; daughters, Hannah Magro and Kati McPhee, both of Rutland, and Sarah Huber, of Virginia; two sisters, Rebecca Piteau and Deborah Martin-Warner, both of Rutland; six grandchildren; several cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Yvonne McClallen. Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Aldous Funeral Home. A celebration of life will follow from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Clarendon Grange. A private burial will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Foley Cancer Center.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.