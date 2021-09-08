Laureen J. McPhee RUTLAND — Laureen J McPhee, 60, of Rutland, died Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at her residence. Arrangements are pending with the Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland. A complete obituary will follow at a later date.
Updated: September 8, 2021 @ 12:18 am
