Laurel V. Patch RUTLAND — The funeral service for Laurel V. Patch, formerly of Rutland, who died Jan. 29, 2021, was held June 25 at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ. The Rev. Dr. Alberta Wallace, intentional interim, officiated. Pianist and accompanist was Diane Chartrand. Soloist was Julia Doiron. Eulogists were a son, Jonathan Patch, and brothers-in-law, Willard Daggett and Dr. Salvatore Belardo. Bearers were Jeffrey and Jonathan Patch, Corain McGinn, Patrick, Nathan and Jayden Cannizzaro. Burial followed in Cheney Hill Cemetery. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
