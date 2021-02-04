Laurel V. Patch RUTLAND — Laurel V. Patch of Weymouth, Massachusetts, formerly of East Kingston, New Hampshire, and Rutland, Vermont, passed away peacefully on Jan. 29, 2021, in hospice care after a long-fought battle with COVID-19 and its aftereffects. Laurel was predeceased by her husband, David Warren Patch, in 1991. Laurel was born Nov. 12, 1944, in Albany, New York, to the late William and Mary Knowles Buckley of Schenectady, New York. She graduated from Linton High School (1962) in Schenectady, New York. Upon graduation, she worked for the General Electric Co. where she met her husband, David Warren Patch, whom she married on June 10, 1967. After starting their family in Scotia, New York, they moved to Rutland, Vermont, where she devoted her life to motherhood. Laurel was empathetic and loving to others and loved collecting antiques, her cats (Rusty, Mercedes, Bella and Sierra), spending time at the beach, gardening and playing bridge. She was a longtime volunteer at the Rutland Regional Medical Center Gift Shop and member of the Grace Congregational United Church of Christ prior to moving from Vermont to New Hampshire and ultimately Massachusetts to be closer to her children and their families. Laurel is survived by her four devoted children, Jeffrey David Patch and his wife, Kristin, of Brentwood, New Hampshire, Jennifer (Patch) Cannizzaro and her husband, Patrick, of St. Petersburg, Florida, Paige (Patch) McGinn and her husband, Corain, of Braintree, Massachusetts, and Jonathan Walter Patch and his wife, Brie, of Sudbury, Massachusetts; two sisters, Diana “Peachy” Belardo (husband Salvatore) and Bonnie Daggett (husband Willard) both of Niskayuna, New York; sister-in-law Patricia (husband Thomas predeceased); brothers-in-law Richard (wife Jennifer) Patch and Alan (wife Cheryl) Patch; 11 loving grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She will be loved and missed. Laurel will be buried next to her husband, David, in Cheney Hill Cemetery at a later date. The family also hopes to hold a memorial service and calling hours at a later date in 2021, as well. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Laurel to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org.). Tossing Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.