Laurie Lussier SHOREHAM — It is with great sadness that the family of Laurie Lussier announce her passing on Monday, April 17, 2023, at her residence in Shoreham. A lifelong resident of Vermont, Laurie was born in Rutland on December 7, 1959, the daughter of William and Audrey (Brown) Ellis. She attended the iconic West Haven school and graduated from Fair Haven Union High School in 1977. Only a few short months later, Laurie married her high school sweetheart Richard “Yogi” Lussier on October 1, 1977, and remained so for the rest of her life. It’s incredibly difficult to sum up the impact and influence a mother has on those around her, especially in the few sentences of an obituary. It is virtually impossible to convey the love produced by one single person. But everyone who knew Laurie felt her big heart and giving nature, and her inner strength was admirable. She faced every adversity in her life with grace and exemplified love at every turn in the road. Laurie was a quiet country girl who loved it loud- whether it was family events or nights at the racetrack. She loved being surrounded by her large and boisterous family- reunions, weddings, parties, holidays or just simply sitting in a set of bleachers all provided a chance to immerse herself in the love she had for her children, grandchildren and her great grandchildren. Her many health challenges were no obstacle when it came to being with or celebrating her family- they were her fuel for pressing on. Laurie’s love affair with racing started at an early age. As her brother Bobby Ellis started his career on the track in the dirt racing circuit, Laurie was never far. Often in the pits or in the stands, she didn’t want to miss a thing. After she was married, her evenings and weekends were filled with helping her own husband at the track and in most recent years, you could find her cheering on her nephews, great nephew and especially her daughter, Bobbi and her granddaughter (Bobbi’s youngest) Katrina. Laurie and Yogi were blessed with ten grandchildren and two great- grandchildren. They all had their own unique relationship with her and when it came to their stories of winning on the field or court, in the classroom or on the racetrack, she never tired of hearing them. In recent years, Laurie had been employed at Middlebury College as a lead in the facilities department. Prior to that she worked at Sentinel Pine Orchard aka the "hen house", The Inn on the Green and The Blue Spruce Motel. Laurie is survived by her husband of 45 years Yogi, and their children- daughters, Bobbi Hults (Eric), Marcella Whitney (Tim), and son Chris Vadnais (Valerie). She is also survived by her first best friends- sisters Linda Arnold (Gary), Kathy Washburn (Mark), Lisa Lussier, brother Bob Ellis (Darlene) and sister-in-law, Kerry Ellis. She is also survived by her pride and joy, her grandchildren- Courtney Laberge (Gabe), Kelsi Larocque (Brady), Katrina Bean (Josh), Timothy, Alexis and Mckenna Whitney, Brooke Lussier, Colby Vadnais, Jesse (Kassidy) and Hailey Hults, and her two great grandchildren, Delilah and Hudson. Laurie was predeceased by her brother Rick Ellis and both her parents. There will be a celebration of Laurie’s life at the Castleton American Legion on Sunday April 30th from 4-7 pm.
