Lawrence A. Plumb MOUNT HOLLY — Lawrence Albert Plumb,73, of Mount Holly passed away May 14, 2021, at his home. He was born in Springfield, Vermont, Oct. 19, 1947, the son of William and Barbara (Giddings) Plumb. He was a graduate of Black River High School class of 1965 and a graduate of X-ray technical school in Connecticut. Lawrence was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. On Aug. 4, 1973, he was married to Pamela (Woodell) Plumb. Mr. Plumb was employed with General Electric Co. for many years, retiring in 2011. He is survived by his wife, Pamela Plumb of Mount Holly; a daughter, Kyla O’Brien of Upper Black Eddy, Pennsylvania; a grandson, Colin O’Brien; a granddaughter by love, Zoey Burke; and two nephews, Craig Plumb and wife Angela and their children, Alana and Spencer, and William Plumb and wife Tawnya and their children, Eli and Parker. He was predeceased by a sister, Patricia Plumb. Graveside services with military honors will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 1 p.m. in Proctorsville Cemetery in Proctorsville. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home. Contributions may be made to Norris Cotton Cancer Center at Dartmouth Medical Center.
Our Condolences to his family ! Donald Lagro
