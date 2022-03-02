Lawrence C. Hughes FAIR HAVEN — Lawrence C. Hughes, 82, died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born April 20, 1939, in North Poultney, the son of Leonard and Ruth (Sheldon) Hughes. He graduated in 1957 from Fair Haven High School, where he was a member of the “57” Legacy teams. Mr. Hughes enlisted in the National Guard while still in school and joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1957, where he was a sharpshooter, until his honorable discharge in 1960. He married Rita Ramey in 1959. He retired from Telescope Casual Furniture in Granville, New York, after 40 years. Mr. Hughes played semi-pro football and coached Midget League, Little League, Babe Ruth, freshman football and Fair Haven Legion Post 49 baseball. He enjoyed going to The Wooden Soldier, hunting at camp and entertaining. Survivors include his wife; sons, Lawrence Hughes Jr., Benny Hughes, of Fair Haven, Rusty Hughes, of Benson; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Jean Henski. He was predeceased by a daughter, Lorinda Moyer; and siblings, Jack Hughes, Linda Rooker, Judy Aungst. Calling hours are from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, at Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St. in Fair Haven. Burial will be at a later date in Cedar Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fair Haven Concerned, 49 Main St., Fair Haven, VT 05743.
