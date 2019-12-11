Lawrence E. Barnes RUTLAND — Lawrence Erwin Barnes, 65, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. He was born Dec. 8, 1954, in Washington, DC, the son of Charles and Agnes (Davis) Barnes. He graduated in 1973 from Brattleboro Union High School. Mr. Barnes was employed by G.S. Precision in Brattleboro for many years, then by the Cortina Inn in Mendon. He enjoyed audio books and was a fan of NASCAR, especially driver Bill Elliot. Survivors include his brother, Patrick Barnes, of Rutland; a niece, nephew and cousins. He was predeceased by an infant son, Christopher Barnes; his parents; and a brother, Douglas Barnes, in 1971. Memorial services are pending. Burial will be at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Arrangements are by Barnard Funeral Home.
