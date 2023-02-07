Lawrence F. Udart RUTLAND — Lawrence (Larry) Francis Udart, of Rutland, passed away on January 2nd, 2023, at the age of 96. Lawrence was born March 28th, 1926, to parents John Udart and Stella Waleska. He attended Rutland High School and graduated class of 1944. On September 18th, 1950, Lawrence married Shirley LaCoe at the Immaculate Heart of Mary church in Rutland. For 34 years Lawrence worked at General Electric, retiring in 1989. He was a veteran of World War 2 and served in the United States Navy as an F1C on the U.S.S. Bordelon DD881 from 1944 to 1946. Lawrence was also a part of the American Legion Post 31 in Rutland. Lawrence is predeceased in death by his brother John Udart, his sisters Josephine, Margaret, Agatha, and his wife Shirley Udart. He is survived by his daughter Laurie LaRose and her husband Edward LaRose as well as his granddaughter Kaitlyn LaRose and her husband Jesse Carr. As a young man, Lawrence enjoyed fishing and hunting. Later in life he had a large interest in antique cars and metal detecting. Wildlife was also a big part of his life, leaving none who crossed his path hungry. Lawrence was very prolific photographer, taking photos of the smallest of creatures to the biggest of events. Sports also played a large part in his life; there was always a game playing on his television. A green thumb to his core, Lawrence was very knowledgeable about plants and flowers, having flowers of all kinda growing everywhere around him. Lawrence has lived an incredibly long life, bearing witness to so many historical events as well as the Navy taking him places far beyond the United States. He was an incredible person and will be missed by many. Funeral services will be held Friday February 10, 2023, at 11:00 am at Christ the King Church. Burial will be at a later date in St. Joseph Cemetery in Rutland Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
