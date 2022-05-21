Lawrence Hughes FAIR HAVEN — The graveside service for Lawrence Hughes, 82, who died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, was held Friday, May 13, in Cedar Grove Cemetery in Fair Haven. The Rev. Holly Ross officiated. Military honors were provided by Fair Haven American Legion Post #49 color guard and the U.S. Marine Corps. A reception followed at the Castleton American Legion. Memorial contributions may be made to Fair Haven Concerned, 49 Main St., Fair Haven, VT 05743. Arrangements were by Durfee Funeral Home.
