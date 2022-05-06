Lawrence Hughes FAIR HAVEN — The graveside service for Lawrence Hughes, 82, who died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 13, in Cedar Grove Cemetery in Fair Haven with the Rev. Holly Ross officiating, and followed by a reception at the Castleton American Legion. Memorial contributions may be made to Fair Haven Concerned, 49 Main St., Fair Haven, VT 05743. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home.
