Lawrence “Larry” R. Wildes WEST RUTLAND — Lawrence “Larry” R. Wildes, 59, of West Rutland, died on March 8, 2022, at his home. Larry was born on July 16, 1962, in West Hazleton, PA, the son of Richard and Irene (Devine) Wildes. He spent most of his life in Rutland, VT, where he attended school and was a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. He found purposeful work volunteering at the Rutland Library. Larry loved bowling and was a multi-time Special Olympics competitor in that sport. Larry was an active and proud member of the greater Rutland community. Due to his gregarious nature, he was well known and liked by many. Larry is predeceased by both his parents, to whom he was devoted. Survivors include his brothers, Richard P. Wildes Jr., of Toronto, Ontario, Canada and James E. Wildes, of Hamden Connecticut; two sisters in law, Bonnie McIntosh and Susan Kirsch Wildes; four nieces and nephews and several cousins. He also is survived by close family friend, Jane Trepanier, whose home he shared during the last five years of his life. A private memorial service will be held. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the ARC of Rutland. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
