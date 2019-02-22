Lawrence O. Monette Jr. rites WALLINGFORD —The memorial service for Lawrence O. Monette Jr., 68, who died Feb. 14, 2019, was held Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Wallingford-Aldous Funeral Home. His brother, Jim Monette, officiated. Patrick Carvey offered words of remembrance. A reception followed at the Lambert residence. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dodge House, 95 Crescent St., Rutland, VT 05701.
