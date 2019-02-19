Lawrence O. Monette Jr. WALLINGFORD — Lawrence O. Monette Jr., 68, formerly of Brattleboro, died unexpectedly Feb. 14, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born May 2, 1950, in St. Albans, the son of Martha Isabelle (Ritchie) and Lawrence Monette Sr. He graduated in 1969 from Rutland High School. Mr. Monette enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps serving one tour in Vietnam prior to his honorable discharge in 1973. He was employed by several area companies as a welder, General Electric Co., Vermont Tubbs, and as a janitor at the state office building in Brattleboro. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing the harmonica. Survivors include four siblings Ann Wyman, of Brattleboro, Pat Lambert, of Wallingford, Robert Monette, of Spencer, North Carolina, Jim Monette, of Castleton; several nieces and nephews. The memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Wallingford-Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Dodge House, 95 Crescent St., Rutland, VT 05701.
