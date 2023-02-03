Lawrence Pettit RUTLAND TOWN — After living a full and meaningful life for over 89 years, Lawrence “Larry” Pettit passed away on Sunday morning January 29, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones at home. Larry was born on June 9th, 1933, on Long Island, New York, the first-born son to Clinton and Dorothy Pettit. Growing up on Long Island, Larry loved to swim, fish, and spend time with his four younger siblings. In 1950, Larry graduated from the Amityville, New York High School and shortly after enrolled in the United States Army where he served for two years, mainly in Kansas. On February 17th, 1960, Larry married the love of his life, Alice “Patsy” Pettit, and honey-mooned in Lake George, NY. In 1964, Larry took a leap of faith and moved from Long Island to the State of Vermont with his wife and young family, to follow his parents as the Pettit family worked towards creating their own American dream. The entrepreneurial spirit was always at the center of Larry’s soul. First as a brick mason, then a life-long builder, and then in the 1970’s, revolutionizing the fiberglass pool industry throughout Vermont and beyond. To some, Larry will be remembered most for the business he owned with his brothers, Pettit Bros. Pools. Larry manufactured and installed countless pools throughout New England, bringing joy to his beloved customers. In 1988, Larry built a beautiful home in Rutland Town which brought generations of his family together to live under one roof. Larry’s single greatest joy in life was his family, those close and far. Larry enjoyed spending time in Florida, at the casino, playing golf, Sunday’s watching football, reading, the holidays, working alongside his longtime employee Abe Dziuba, and spending time with his family. When Patsy was alive, you could also run into them at Royal’s Hearthside for a quiet dinner! Larry leaves behind a lasting legacy through his children and grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Alice, “Patsy”, and his son, Anthony, “Tony.” He leaves behind his daughter, Laura, a son, Richard , two sisters, Shirley and Rhonda, his grandsons, Joshua, Taylor, and Collin Terenzini, and a granddaughter, Naomi Pettit. Larry was also a proud great-grandfather to 7 growing children. For those who wish to celebrate Larry’s life, calling hours w the Aldous Funeral Home. There will be a short service following calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Larry’s honor to the VNA and Hospice.
