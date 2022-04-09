Lawrence R. Miller DORSET — Lawrence Ronald "Larry" Miller, 81, of Dorset, Vermont, and Sarasota, Florida, passed away in his sleep on April 6, 2022, at home in Florida. Larry was born in Brooklyn, New York, to Jacob Miller and Jean Storch Miller, on Nov. 13, 1940. He went to James Madison High School in Brooklyn, as well as Oceanside High School where he graduated in 1953. He went on to Hofstra College for a year. Larry went into business for himself and owned Monarch Beverage in Long Beach, New York, as well as Monarch Trucking in Island Park, New York. He retired in 1983. He then joined his wife, Marie, in her antique business. Larry enjoyed boating, reading, working on the computer, antiquing and skiing. He is survived by his loving wife, Marie Miller; daughter Tammy Miller Lathan; grandson Sean Lathan, granddaughter Megan Lathan; nephews, Peter Weinstein, Robert Delman, Scott Delman and Dennis Weinstein. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Jean Miller; his sister, Eileen Weinstein, and his sister, Gerry Delman. There is no service to be held at this time. Larry will be cremated in Florida. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Tidewell Hospice in Sarasota, Florida. Larry will be missed by many for his sense of humor and good will and kindness towards others. Sound Choice Cremation is handling Mr. Miller's arrangements. www.SoundChoiceCremation.com.
