Lawrence "Rip" Kirby RUTLAND — Lawrence “Rip” Kirby, of Rutland, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at age 59, surrounded by those he held dearest. Rip was born on Oct. 21, 1960, in Watertown, NY, to Lawrence and Yolanda Kirby, and spent most of his childhood in Chazy, NY. He earned his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Clarkson University in 1984, and worked at Central Hudson Gas and Electric in Poughkeepsie, NY, until he moved to Rutland in 1988. There, he worked as an electrical engineer for VELCO until 2001, and then CVPS/GMP until his retirement in 2017, during which time he earned his Professional Engineering (P.E.) licensure. He then worked as the electrical engineer for the State of Vermont Department of Public Service until his passing. Rip was a captivating and engaging presence. In his free time, he enjoyed playing Scrabble and doing crossword puzzles, cooking chili for charity, and writing when a topic moved him. He collected guns and loved classic cars; he prided himself on his ability to recognize the make, model and year of almost any classic car, and loved to chew the fat with a fellow owner at various regional car shows. He was a wealth of knowledge and had an unmatched sense of humor; he enjoyed nothing more than getting a room full of people laughing. He was a generous, gentle, loving man who will be missed dearly by many. Rip is survived by his best friend, soul mate and fiancée, Sue Burt and stepdaughter Lindsay Burt; his parents Lawrence and Yolanda Kirby; his daughter, Elizabeth “Libby” Kirby and partner Chris Brackett; his son, David Kirby and fiancée Rachel Fillioe; his grandson, Waylon Kirby; his sister, Ann Kirby and husband Craig Blagoue; and countless friends and colleagues. A celebration of Rip’s life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Rutland Country Club in Rutland. In lieu of flowers, Rip’s family asks that donations be made in his name to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (app.mobilecause.com/vf/PFFTribute/RipKirby) to further research for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, or to Smile Train (www.smiletrain.org/). Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home.
