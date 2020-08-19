Greg "Jake" Jaquith VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — LCDR Greg “Jake” Jaquith, USN (Ret.), passed away on Aug. 14, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Moore Jaquith; daughters Jessica M. Jaquith and Katie Jaquith Schweizer, son-in-law Eric Schweizer; grandchildren Jake and Summer; brother and sister-in-law Gary and Patricia Jaquith, sister-in-law Linda Moore; as well as many friends and extended family. Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
