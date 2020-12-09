Leandra Willis NORTH CLARENDON — Leandra Willis, 42, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. She was born Feb. 13, 1978, in Rutland, the daughter of Alan and Heather (Reynolds) Willis. She graduated in 1996 from Mill River Union High School. Ms. Willis was employed at Genesis Center for many years as a licensed nursing assistant, a baker at Grand Union, as well as a machine operator for Foley Services. She enjoyed driving all over and watching movies. Survivors include her husband, Rieslei Riberio of Massachusetts, whom she married Dec. 17, 2011; two daughters, Christie-Lee Burke of North Clarendon and Haley-Lyn Burke of Wallingford; a brother, Alan Willis of North Clarendon; a niece and nephew; and the father of her children, Michael Burke of Rutland. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
