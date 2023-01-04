Leanne Sanderson RUTLAND — Leanne Sanderson, age 76, passed away peacefully January 2nd, 2023, after a courageous battle against cancer with her family & friends by her side. She is survived by her husband Paul Sanderson, brother Ted (Karen) Bullinger, daughters Tammy (Mike) Linder, Jennifer (Doug) Watson, son Keith (Tina) Beattie, stepson Jeff (Melissa) Sanderson, beloved grandchildren, and several nephews, grandnieces/nephews and predeceased by her son Jeff Beattie. Spending time with her family, grandchildren & friends brought her the most joy, but she also loved to garden, snuggle with her kitties and fill the kitchen with the wonderful aromas of her cooking and baking (especially her wonderful fudge). Leanne & family express their sincere gratitude to her wonderful neighbors (Carmen, Pete, etc.) and doctors, nurses, caregivers (Patty, Rich and many others) that supported her during this time. She was truly blessed to have you in her life. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Rutland VNA & Hospice or Rutland County Humane Society. A prayer service will be held at Clifford Funeral Home Saturday, January 7th at 3 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Leanne’s life at the Rutland Elks Club at 4 p.m.
