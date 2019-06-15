Lee D. Jones SEATTLE, Wash. — Lee D. Jones, beloved husband, father, grandfather, born Oct. 11, 1929, to Albion and Gertrude (Densmore) Jones, died peacefully on May 15, 2019, in Seattle, after a recurrence of cancer. Lee grew up on a farm in Chelsea, Vermont. He worked farming and logging until he entered the Army in 1951 during the Korean War. In 1954, he joined the Vermont State Police. He was appointed Rutland County Sheriff in 1976. He retired as sheriff in 1996 to Melbourne, Florida. Predeceased by his parents and two brothers Ethan and Roland Jones, he is survived by his wife of nearly 63 years, Sharlene (Adams); daughter Terry (Robert) Rosencrantz, son Tim (Penny), daughter Jennifer (Richard Brody); grandchildren Zadek, Maximum, Axel and Lily Rosencrantz; and much extended family. Remembrances may be made to a cancer or veterans organization of your choice. Celebration of life at Southside, 170 Main St. in Rutland, Vermont, on Friday, Aug. 30, from 2 to 4 p.m.
