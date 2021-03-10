Lee I. Webster PROCTOR — Lee I. Webster, 60, died Feb. 28, 2021, at the University of Vermont Medical Center. He was born May 30, 1960, in Rutland, the son of Marguerite L. (Dumas) and Clovis B. Webster Sr. Mr. Webster was a plumber for Bernie Webster and Excel Plumbing and Heating. Survivors include two sons, Joel Webster of Lyndonville and Corey Farnsworth of Colorado; four siblings, Mary Shaw of Orwell, Gary Webster of Duxbury, Bernard and John Webster, both of Rutland; and four grandchildren. He was predeceased by his father and his mother, Marguerite Terounzo; and a sister, Cynthia Webster, in 2014. The memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701.
