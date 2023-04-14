Lee Minard RUTLAND — Lee Minard, 87, died April 11, 2023 at his home. He was born in Rutland, Nov. 29, 1935, son of Myron D. and Gertrude (Diekel) Minard. Lee was a 1953 graduate of RHS. He was a member of Rutland American Legion Post 31 and a Life member of Rutland Moose Lodge. Surviving are his wife, Linda (Erickson) Minard. 3 sons, Randy Minard of ME; Lee Minard of CA and Joseph Minard of Rutland; a daughter, Tammy Hazen of Rutland; 2 sisters, Patricia Dunn of Rutland and Judith Minard of FL; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by 2 sisters, Shirley Bassett and Laura Loso. There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
