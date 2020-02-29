Lee Reid Chapman Sr. BENSON — Lee Reid Chapman Sr. of Benson passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Jan. 20, 1948, in Cuba, New York, to Bruce and Lois (Matson) Chapman. He grew up in Pittsford, Vermont, and graduated from Otter Valley Union High School in 1967. Later that year, he married the love of his life, Victoria (Sabataso) Chapman, with whom he spent the next 52 years building their family. His greatest accomplishment and love was his family. He began working in farming, and then found his passion in electronic technology and mechanics. He is survived by his loving wife, Victoria; his three sisters, Faye Favor and husband Richard, Joan Ayer, Marilyn Mudd and husband Ted; his sons, Lee Chapman Jr., Bruce Chapman and wife Michelle; his daughters, Kristen Hewitt and husband James, Penelope "Penny" Longley and husband Edward; his grandchildren, Adam Chapman, Anthony Simms and wife Kelly, Tabitha Chapman, Bethany Hewitt, Kirsten Corbin, Elizabeth Corbin, Susan Chapman, Laura Hewitt, James Hewitt, Dean Stanchfield, Zachary Shugrue, Benjamin Stanchfield; and his great-grandchildren, Trenton Chapman, Arlo Hewitt, and expecting two more later this year. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. He was predeceased by his mother, father and grandparents. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 7, at 2 p.m. at the Wesleyan Church in North Chittenden, Vermont. A gathering of friends and family will immediately follow at the home of Anthony and Kelly Simms, 584 Orchard Hill, Pittsford, VT 05763. Donations can be made, in lieu of flowers, to the Rutland County Humane Society. Online condolences at www.robertsaubinfuneralhome.com.
