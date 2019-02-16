Lee Weston Wiktorski BENSON — Lee Weston Wiktorski died unexpectedly Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, while ice fishing on Lake Champlain in Orwell. He was born in Gardner, Massachusetts, Sept. 6, 1957, and grew up in Westminster, Massachusetts. He was an avid outdoorsman, hunter and fisherman spending much of his time in Vermont, the state that he loved, before moving here 28 years ago. He was doing what he loved when tragedy struck. Lee loved his family, and they know in their hearts that he fought the good fight to survive. He had an indescribable love, respect and understanding of nature which is why this devastating accident is so difficult to comprehend. Lee was a very talented woodworker and woodcarver, most notably carving songbirds and waterfowl, and he won multiple awards for his artwork over his lifetime. Other interests included sharing a love of cooking with his wife, enjoying a good hunting story, feeding the many songbirds and chipmunks he regularly attracted and cheering for the New England Patriots. His family frequently described him as a man born in the wrong century — a person who didn’t need a cell phone or an alarm clock; a man who got married in buckskins and carried their wedding bands in a black squirrel pouch that he tanned himself. He was a unique, gifted, extraordinary individual who was good at everything he did. At the time of his death, he was employed at Castleton University in the Facilities Department. He will be missed by all who knew him. Lee is survived by his wife, Marsha, of Benson, Vermont; daughter Dana Piontek (Keith), of Fair Haven, Vermont, daughter Heather Hatch, of Tampa, Florida, son Jacob (Alisha), of South Royalton, Vermont; sisters Diane Wiktorski, Kim Wiktorski, brothers Kirk (Josephine), Alan (Kelli), of Westminster, Massachusetts. He also leaves many nieces and nephews and in-laws. He was predeceased by his mother, Elaine (Bevis) Wiktorski, and father, Warren S. Wiktorski, of Westminster, Massachusetts. His family would like to extend their gratitude and thanks to all those involved who worked tirelessly in the search efforts to find Lee. A memorial service to honor his life will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Ducharme Funeral Home in Castleton located at 1939 Main St., Castleton, with a reception following at Castleton University Campus Center, 1787 Room. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lee’s memory may be made to the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ducharme Funeral Home Inc. Online condolences at www.ducharmefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.