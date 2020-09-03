Leila A. Pitts RUTLAND — Leila A. Pitts, 89, died Aug. 14, 2020, at Rutland Healthcare & Rehab Center. She was born Sept. 20, 1930, in Clarendon, the daughter of Willard and Hazel (Cutting) Johnson. Ms. Pitts was employed at Royal's Hearthside Restaurant in Rutland. Survivors include her son, Robert Pitts of Ocala, Florida; a sister, Eileen Kynoski of Proctor; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter, Phyllis Jean Spaulding, in July 2020 Burial services will be at a later date. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
