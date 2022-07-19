Lena P. Drzewiczewski WALLINGFORD — On Tuesday, July 12, 2022, Lena P. Drzewiczewski, passed away peacefully with her beloved husband and children at her side. She was 70-years-old. Lena was born on July 18, 1951 in Rutland to Philip and Helen (Romano) Garofano, into a large and loving family who remained central to her life. She graduated from Mount Saint Joseph Academy in 1969, and from the Albany Medical Center School of Nursing in 1972. Lena met Stephen Drzewiczewski when they worked together at First National grocery store in Rutland, and the couple married on July 31, 1972 at St. Peter’s Church. They lived in Rutland City until moving to Wallingford, where they developed a close-knit community of support that lasts to this day. They raised two loving children, Stephen Jr. and Melissa, and were blessed with two grandchildren, Grace and Sean. Lena worked as a nurse for thirty years at Rutland Regional Medical Center, twenty-seven of which were in the Emergency Department. She also worked for fifteen years as a nurse in the Rutland Dialysis Unit for Fletcher Allen Health Care/University of Vermont Medical Center. Lena’s family was the centerpiece of her life. She was an inspiring role model and acted as the voice of reason and calm for them during difficult times. Gifted with a generous nature, her first-and-foremost priority was her family. Lena’s faith was her compass, and the parishioners of St. Patrick’s were her extended family. She dedicated herself wholeheartedly to the church as she coordinated music for Sunday Mass or for other important church events. Many others played and sang with her over the years, but Lena was the one constant, and her guitar could be heard regularly in the church. She lived her faith not only while worshipping, but in every aspect of her life. Her selflessness and compassion were fed by a life lived in the spirit of God. Lena was a very talented artist. She excelled at everything she did, from sewing and quilting to painting and knitting. If Lena wanted to do it, she did it and did it well. If she didn’t know how, she learned, and what she set out to do was soon mastered. Lena’s favorite place to be was in her sewing room, working on any number of projects and watching the Red Sox on television. Many of Lena’s creations were shared with those she loved, and she spent countless hours making items for the annual church bazaar and art shows. As a nurse, Lena touched the lives of thousands of people, many of whom were at their most desperate. Her calm, gentle presence rarely failed to set someone’s mind at ease. Her genuine care for those who walked into the emergency department or dialysis unit was obvious to her patients and coworkers alike. Some of the next generations of family members, inspired by Lena, followed her into the field of medicine. Not only was she a full-time nurse, but Lena was also “on-call” for her family and community, taking frantic phone calls for help without hesitation or judgment. Lena would drop anything to assist another in need. The entire community that Lena helped to build and surround herself with was an extension of her loving self. These included fellow parishioners, former coworkers, crafting friends, and so many more. All who knew her were changed for the better by her bright smile and wise, kind eyes. Lena was predeceased by her parents, Phil and Helen. She is survived by her husband of fifty years, Stephen, Sr.; son Stephen, Jr. and wife Rebecca of Lynnfield, MA; daughter Melissa Cox and husband Thomas of West Rutland; grandchildren Grace and Sean of Lynnfield, MA; siblings Jean (Ed) Sawicki, Jane (Sid) Curran, Amelia Garofano, Philip Garofano, Jr., Lewis (Mary) Garofano, and Penelope Garofano; nieces and nephews Kristen, Robert, Janna, Tracy, Rebecca, Meg, Jake, Lou, Kate, and Beth; and her very special friend Will. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick’s Church in Wallingford at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sunshine Fund, 35 West St., Fair Haven, VT 05743 or Shriners Hospitals for Children, PO Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394.
