Lena R. Roy FELTON, DE — Lena Rose Roy passed away on May 15, 2023. Born in Rutland, VT Lena was the daughter to the late Gladys (Matt) & Walter Cox. She was a graduate of 1959 from Rutland High School. She was a homemaker with many hobbies; she taught CCD for many years and volunteered at the Air Force base pharmacy. She was both a mother and father while her husband, Paul, was on flying trips with the US Air Force and she did a wonderful job with love & care. What gave her the greatest joy was her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Paul E. Roy, Jr.; four children, Kenneth Paul Roy (Julie) of Dover, DE; twin sons Bryan John Roy of Kernersville, NC and Barry Joseph Roy and Fiancé’ Anna Marie Virola of Snow Camp, NC and Lauralee Plaisted (Paul) of Millsboro, DE; one brother, Alan Cox (Leslie) of Fairfax, VT; one sister, June Looney of Rutland, VT; 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Roy was preceded in death by her brother, Walter H. Cox, Jr. Mass of Christian Burial was offered at 11:00 at St. Bernadettes Catholic church on May 25, 2023.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.