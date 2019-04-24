Leo A. "Duffer" Dewey Jr. HAMPTON, N.Y. — Leo A. "Duffer" Dewey Jr., of Hampton, passed peacefully on April 15, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends. He was born Sept. 28, 1947, to Leo and Marion (Lunt) Dewey, of Hampton. Leo graduated from Whitehall High School in 1965. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force completing his basic training at Lackland Air Force Base. He was stationed at Sheppard AFB until April of 1966 when he was sent to the Philippines. Upon completing his tour of duty, he returned to his hometown of Whitehall. He was a Whitehall police officer for a short time before taking a position with D&H Railroad. After many years, he retired to pursue his passion and many talents. He restored and repaired antique music boxes, built cars, airplanes, his own log cabin and numerous other projects. He was a true artist and there wasn't anything he couldn't do with a simple vision. He was known for his love of all animals and rescued many throughout the community. Leo was predeceased by his father, Leo Dewey Sr.; a brother, David; and his special little grandniece, Olivia Jean Clark. He leaves behind his mother, Marion, of Hampton; a sister, Joyce (Gary) Corsi, of Braintree, VT, a sister, Pamela and his "bro" John Braun, of Bomoseen, VT; a very special friend whom he considered a son, Wayne Johnson and wife Tina, of Hampton; his much-loved nieces and nephews; his many friends he called family. At his request, there will be no services but a Celebration of Life scheduled at a later date for friends and family. He would love for any contributions to be made in his name to your local Humane Society or The Cat House on the Kings, Feline Rescue at 7120 South Kings River Road, Parlier, CA 93648.
