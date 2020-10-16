Leo A. Farley rites EAST WALLINGFORD — The funeral Mass for Leo A. “Lee” Farley, 83, who died Oct. 7, 2020, was celebrated Tuesday at Christ the King Church. Officiating was the Rev. Steven Marchand, assistant pastor. Burial followed in Maple Grove Cemetery. Eulogist was Michael Daly. Bearers were Ronald, Michael and Jennifer Daly, Evan Farley, Gregory Downing and Brian Buffum. Military honors were by Rutland American Legion Post 31. Clayton Rockwell sounded taps. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home.
