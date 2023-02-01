Leo L. Bruso Jr. RUTLAND — Leo Lloyd Bruso, Jr, age 52, passed away, Friday January 27, 2023, at the University of Vermont Medical Center. Leo was born in Rutland on October 30, 1970. He was the son of Leo Lloyd, Sr and Brenda (Travers) Bruso. He grew up in Ira and received his education in West Rutland Schools, graduating West Rutland high school, class 1988. He furthered his education at Castleton State College, where his interest was in the theater and performed many times there. He moved to Boston in 1995, where his passions, talents and creativity lit up the club scene, with professional drag queen performers. He became known and loved by all as “Wyaniva”. He returned to Rutland in 2007 and began his 15-year career with his work family, at Grand Union, as an assistant Bakery Manager. He continued his love for performing as Wyaniva with other drag queens, in Rutland and surrounding areas. He created, sewed, and made all of Wyaniva’s glamorous outfits and makeup. He is survived by his spouse; Richard Phillip Bruso of Rutland; whom he married October 31, 2015 and a sister; Lee Ann Bruso of Rutland. Several nieces, a nephew, 4 loving aunts and many cousins whom he adored all, also survive him. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother; Carl Bruso. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 11 AM, at the Mallory Funeral Home in Fair Haven. Following the ceremony, all are invited to join the family, at Bomoseen Grange, for some spectacular food, music, and performers, to celebrate Leo’s life. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday, February 3, 2023, from 2-4 PM. A private graveside committal service and burial will take place, at a later date, in Cedar Grove Cemetery, in Fair Haven. Arrangements are under the direction of the Mallory Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
