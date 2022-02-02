Leo “Mickey” Carvey BOMOSEEN — A celebration of life for Leo Michael “Mickey” Carvey, 74, who died Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, will be from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at the West Rutland American Legion hall. Burial with military honors will be in St. Bridget’s Cemetery in West Rutland. Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.