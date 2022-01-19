Leo “Mickey” Carvey BOMOSEEN — Leo Michael “Mickey” Carvey, 74, of Bomoseen, died Saturday evening, Jan. 15, 2022, at his residence. He was born on March 11, 1947, in Rutland, the son of Virginia (Gray) and Edward T. Carvey Sr. Mr. Carvey grew up in West Rutland where he graduated from high school. He enlisted in the U.S. Army serving a tour in Vietnam where he was awarded a Bronze Star and Air Medal. Following his honorable discharge in 1970, he established and operated several successful businesses, including Carvey’s Market, Carvey’s Restaurant and Carvey’s Market Too. Following the terrorist attacks on 9/11, he reenlisted in the U.S. Army until his retirement. He was a longtime member of the Vermont National Guard where he provided military honors for countless veterans. He was a member of the American Legion. Mr. Carvey enjoyed spending time with his grandson, playing cards and collecting coins. Survivors include a daughter, Kolette Monaco and her husband, Anthony, of Hydeville, grandson T.J. Monaco; nine siblings, Edward T. Carvey Jr. and Robert Carvey, both of Abilene, Texas, Patricia Doaner, of Rutland, Mary Niles, of Walkerton, Indiana, Timothy Carvey, of Atwater, California, Rita Ross, of North Poultney, Monica Williams, of Glens Falls, New York, Bernard Carvey, of Poultney, and Sheila Hall, of Bomoseen; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two sisters, Elizabeth Hauger and Kathleen A. Davis. A celebration of his life will be at a later date. Burial with military honors will be in the St. Bridget’s Cemetery in West Rutland. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
