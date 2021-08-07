Leo P. and Evelyn A. LaFrance PROCTOR — The funeral services for Leo Paul LaFrance who died August 17, 2020, and Evelyn (Anderson) LaFrance who died September 23, 2020, were held Saturday July 31, 2021, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Proctor. Con-celebrants were Rev. Bruce Bishop and Verna Thomsen. Organist was Joan Bishop. Bearers were Kristen Mallon, Brynlee Mallon, Philip Mallon, Christopher LaFrance, Lauren Duffy and Olivia Duffy Burial with Military Honors followed at Riverside Cemetery in Proctor with Rev. Bishop reciting the prayers of the burial service. Military Honors were provided by American Legion Post # 31, Flag folders were Mark Prouty, Bill Champine and Clayton Rockwell with Mr. Rockwell making the presentation. Jim Mills sounded taps Arrangements were under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
