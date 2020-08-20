Leo P. LaFrance PROCTOR — Leo P. LaFrance, 85, died Aug. 17, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born in Proctor, Aug. 26, 1934, son of Leo and Valeda (Desabrais) LaFrance. Leo was a graduate of Proctor High School and during his days of playing basketball acquired the nickname “Torpedo” to symbolize his quick moves on the court. His love for basketball continued in his later years and he would attend high school basketball games to cheer on his favorite players. He was honored one year at a sports banquet and would now be known as the “Phantom King.” He was a devoted member of St. Dominic’s Church. He served our country in the National Guard attaining the rank of Sergeant. He worked at the Vermont Marble Co., then retired from General Electric Co. with over 40 years of service. He loved to cook and would often cater banquets and weddings; he loved to cook and share his food with everyone. He loved to play golf and was a member of the Proctor-Pittsford Country Club for many years. Surviving is his wife, Evelyn (Anderson) LaFrance, to whom he was married for 63 years. Our family believed their love was the perfect illustration of what marriage should be. He loved his family, especially his children, grandchildren and great-grandchild, very much and cherished the time spent with them. He is also survived by his two daughters, Lori Lee and husband John of Rutland Town, Amy Duffy and husband Scott of Wilton, New York; a son, Jeffrey LaFrance of Plantation, Florida; granddaughter, Kristen Mallon and husband PJ of Clarendon, Vermont; granddaughters, Lauren and Olivia Duffy of Wilton, New York; grandson, Christopher LaFrance of Plantation, Florida; great-granddaughter, Brynlee Mallon of Clarendon, Vermont; and a sister-in-law, Teresa LaFrance of Proctor. He was predeceased by a brother, Larry LaFrance. A funeral Mass will be announced at a later date. Donations may be made to American Diabetes Association, 77 Hegeman Ave., Colchester, VT 05446; and Alzheimer’s Assn. of Vermont, 77 Hegeman Ave., Colchester, VT 05446. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
