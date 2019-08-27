Leon C. Sherwood RUTLAND — Leon C. “Cowboy” Sherwood, 89, died Aug. 22, 2019, at Mountain View Genesis Center. He was born Oct. 31, 1929, in Brandon, the son of Robert C. and Alma F. (Dodge) Sherwood. He was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran. Mr. Sherwood worked at Gifford Masonry and Alderman Chevrolet. Survivors include a daughter, Rose Siliski, of Rutland; two brothers Royal and Max Sherwood, both of New Jersey; nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter, Trina Fitzgerald; a son, Chris Fitzgerald; and his longtime companion, Beatrice Fitzgerald. The memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Rutland United Methodist Church, 60 Strongs Ave., Rutland. The graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, in Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
