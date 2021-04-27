Leon G. Ladabouche II PITTSFORD — The graveside service for Leon George Ladabouche II, 73, who died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, was held Saturday, April 24, in Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford. Fr. Maurice Moreau, pastor of St. Alphonsus Church in Pittsford, officiated. Bearers were Justin Ladabouche, Brian Carrocia, Mike Wilbur, Ben Konarski, Marc and Jasper Jenkins. Memorial contributions may be made to Town of Pittsford Recreation Department to benefit children attending camp and hunter safety programs. Arrangements were by Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford.
