Leon G. Ladabouche PITTSFORD — Leon George Ladabouche, 73, of Pittsford, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at his residence. He was born Sept. 16, 1947, in Proctor, the son of Leon George and Violet (Undeen) Ladabouche. He graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy in 1966. He married Barbara Wilbur on Oct. 26, 1968. Mr. Ladabouche was a logger and vegetable gardener. Many looked forward to visiting his roadside farm stand. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and deer processing. He is survived by his wife, Barbara of Pittsford; his children, Justin Ladabouche and wife Kristi of Proctor, Chauntelle Jenkins and husband Marc of Colorado and Leslie Ladabouche of Chittenden; his sister, Mary Harris of Castleton; and eight grandchildren, with one on the way. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24, in Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford. Following the graveside service, the Ladabouche family would like to invite friends and families to their home to have a bite to eat and to share stories. Arrangements are with the Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Town of Pittsford Recreation Department to benefit children attending camp and hunter safety programs.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.