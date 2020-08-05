Leon Gilman Jones MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — The celebration of life for Leon Gilman Jones, 89, who died March 18, 2020, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at his residence, 571 West St., Middletown Springs. Bring a face mask and lawn chair. Arrangements are by Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home.
