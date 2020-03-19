Leon Gilman Jones MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — Leon Gilman Jones, 89, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at his residence, after a long illness, surrounded by family. He was born July 23, 1930, in Ira, the son of Dana E. and Ella (Gilman) Jones. He enlisted with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Mr. Jones was a former member of Maranatha Baptist Church of Peoria, Arizona. He was an avid reader and fisherman. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Sally (Buxton) Jones of Middletown Springs; his children, Kelly Parker of Mechanicville, New York, Dana Jones of Surprise, Arizona, and Winona Mayhew of Wilton, New Hampshire; his sister, Clara Bradley of Rutland; nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased his siblings, Corinne Goddell, Alice, Arthur, Robert, Melvin and Roscoe Jones. Private burial will be at the convenience of the family. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date to be announced. Arrangements are by Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home. For online condolences, visit www.robertsaubinfuneralhome.com.
