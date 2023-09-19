Leon J. Wood RUTLAND — Leon Joseph Wood passed away peacefully at home on September 15, 2023 surrounded by his family. Leon was born on January 31, 1943 to Rose and Oscar Wood. Leon was a lifelong resident of Rutland, Vermont, graduating from Mount Saint Joseph Academy in 1961. Leon married the love of his life and best friend Lucille “Lucy” Kyrstofik Wood in 1965 and had two sons. In April 2023 they celebrated 58 years of marriage. Leon served in the Army National Guard before working as a salesperson for a number of years in the Rutland community. In 1990, Leon started his own lawn care company, Wood and Sons, which he operated until 2016 when he sold it to his son, Christopher. Leon was an avid sports fan and a successful basketball coach spanning nearly three decades. Leon coached at the youth level and in the Catholic Youth Organization (CYO) before successful stints as the Varsity Men’s Basketball coach at both Otter Valley Union High School and Mount Saint Joseph Academy. Leon valued his family, cherishing nothing more than a gathering with loved ones, chatting sports with his boys, and visits with his grandchildren. Leon will be remembered for his quick wit, brutal honesty, and loyalty to his family. Leon is survived by his wife Lucy Kyrstofik Wood; son Michael (Stacy) of Rutland, Vermont and three grandchildren; Sydney and Cellan Wood of Rutland, and Dylan Wood of Cumming, Georgia. Leon was predeceased by his parents; his brother, William; and his son, Christopher. Calling hours will take place on Thursday, September 21, 2023 from 4-6 at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland, Vermont. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday September 22, 2023 at 11:00 at Saint Peters Church in Rutland, Vermont. Burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Leon’s memory can be made to the Rutland Area Visiting Nurses’ Association and Hospice of the Southwest Region and the Rutland County Humane Society.
