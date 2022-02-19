Leon R. Clark Sr. PAWLET — Leon R. Clark Sr., 83, of Pawlet, Vermont, died Feb. 11, 2022, after a long decline in health. He was the youngest son of Wilson and Dorothea (Streeter) Clark. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Dawn Cleveland Clark, after 55 wonderful years together; and brothers, Wilson "Bill" and John "Jack" Clark. He is survived by his son, Leon Clark Jr., daughter-in-law Alane Clark; a daughter, Lynn Cooper and son-in-law Alan Cooper; three granddaughters and five great-grandchildren. Leon was influenced early in life by Harry Streeter, Ed Connor and Ken Fiefield. Anything mechanical captured his attention. While Leon never officially became the shop teacher he had hoped to be in his youth (he left the teaching to Dawn), he would spend many hours fixing and improving engines and equipment. He got his electrician's license and with help from family, built his and Dawn’s family home where they hosted many family gatherings over the years – his beloved “John Deere Day,” a family favorite hosted on his birthday to celebrate his family, his tractors and him. Leon drove a milk truck with his brother, Jack, and later, nephew Joe, for many years. He was active in the Pawlet Church, Poultney Methodist Church, a lifelong member of Pawlett Historical Society, and on the Pawlet Planning Commission from 1967-1988. Leon enthusiastically, and at times, less than enthusiastically, collaborated with his son's many farming adventures, from the first 4-H cow until he could no longer drive a John Deere. Leon was blessed to spend time with his devoted daughter, Lynn, on many road trips and craft projects. He loved his tractors, trains, westerns, repairing clocks, going to Maine, and farm fairs. But above all, he loved his family, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a kind and generous father, father-in-law, grandfather and neighbor, who will be greatly missed. A service will be held this spring, date and time to be determined. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.